Los Angeles to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Indoor Concerts

Today (October 6), the Los Angeles City Council passed a new ordinance requiring residents to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter a number of different indoor spaces, as the Los Angeles Times reports. Starting November 4, businesses must require customers to provide proof of vaccination to attend indoor concerts, movie theaters, coffee shops, gyms, shopping centers, and many of other facilities. Businesses that violate the new law will be subject to escalating fines, but penalties will not be enforced until November 29. The mandate is meant to expire once the city lifts its emergency order regarding the pandemic.

Los Angeles’ new ordinance follows a vaccine mandate launched in New York back in August, which required concert attendees to provide proof of at least partial vaccination. The New York program also required city workers to get vaccinated or to face weekly COVID-19 testing.

Under the Los Angeles County rule, customers may submit written exemptions on the basis of religious beliefs or medical reasons, but they will be required to use outdoor facilities. If no outdoor facilities are available, they may provide a recent negative COVID-19 test to use indoor spaces. Those without written exemptions or proof of vaccination will still be able to enter facilities to pickup a takeout order or use the restroom.

