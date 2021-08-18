Lotic Announces New Album Water, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Lotic, the recording project of J’Kerian Morgan, is back with a new album. Water is out October 29 via her new label Houndstooth. The album features the new single “Come Unto Me,” which also comes with a new video directed by Matt Lambert. “1.8 million Africans died on the Middle Passage; their bodies were thrown into the Atlantic,” Lotic said in a statement with the new video. “Had their cells been able to adapt to this new ecosystem, and thrive and multiply, perhaps a glorious new culture and history would have been possible.” Watch “Come Unto Me” below.

The last Lotic album, 2018’s Power, was released via the now-defunct label Tri Angle Records. Read “6 Essential Tri Angle Records Releases” on the Pitch.

Water:

01 Wet

02 Emergency

03 Come Unto Me

04 Changes

05 Always You

06 Apart

07 A Plea

08 Oblivious

09 Diamond