Low Cover Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”: Listen

Dylan Revisited is a new compilation that comes packaged with the June 2021 issue of Uncut. It features covers of Bob Dylan songs by the Flaming Lips, Weyes Blood, the Weather Station, Thurston Moore, Richard Thompson, and many others. It also includes Low’s cover of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.” Listen to it below.

The last Low album was 2018’s Double Negative. The band recently revealed that a new album had been mastered and was expecfted to arrive in September.

