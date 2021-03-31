L’Rain Announces New Album Fatigue, Shares New Song: Listen

L’Rain is the musical project of Brooklyn experimentalist and multi-instrumentalist Taja Cheek. Today, L’Rain announces her sophomore album Fatigue, out June 25 via her new label Mexican Summer. She has also shared the track “Two Face,” which arrives with a visual created by Reese Donohue of Tempo Studio. Watch that below and scroll down for Fatigue’s artwork and tracklist.

L’Rain’s self-titled debut came out back in 2017. Find out where it landed on Pitchfork’s “The 20 Best Experimental Albums of 2017.”

Fatigue:

01 Fly, Die

02 Find It

03 Round Sun

04 Blame Me

05 Black Clap

06 Suck Teeth

07 Love Her

08 Kill Self

09 Not Now

10 Two Face

11 Walk Through

12 I V

13 Need Be

14 Take Two