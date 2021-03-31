L’Rain Announces New Album Fatigue, Shares New Song: Listen

L’Rain is the musical project of Brooklyn experimentalist and multi-instrumentalist Taja Cheek. Today, L’Rain announces her sophomore album Fatigue, out June 25 via her new label Mexican Summer. She has also shared the track “Two Face,” which arrives with a visual created by Reese Donohue of Tempo Studio. Watch that below and scroll down for Fatigue’s artwork and tracklist.
L’Rain’s self-titled debut came out back in 2017. Find out where it landed on Pitchfork’s “The 20 Best Experimental Albums of 2017.”
Fatigue:
01 Fly, Die
02 Find It
03 Round Sun
04 Blame Me
05 Black Clap
06 Suck Teeth
07 Love Her
08 Kill Self
09 Not Now
10 Two Face
11 Walk Through
12 I V
13 Need Be
14 Take Two