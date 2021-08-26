L’Rain Remixes Tune-Yards’ “hold yourself.”: Listen

L’Rain has remixed Tune-Yards’ song “hold yourself.,” which first appeared on Tune-Yards’ March album sketchy. Check it out below.

L’Rain’s new take on “hold yourself.” is one of three remixes of the track, joining others by Spoek Mathambo and Phoebe Bridgers protégé Claud. She released Fatigue, her second album, in June, ahead of Tune-Yards’ four-part sketchy.tv series arriving on YouTube in July. sketchy. is Tune-yards’ fifth album, following 2018’s I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life.

