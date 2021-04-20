Lucinda Chua Announces New EP With “Until I Fall” Video: Watch

The British singer and cellist Lucinda Chua has announced a new EP, Antidotes 2, which will arrive digitally on May 7 via her new label 4AD. The four-song release opens with “Until I Fall.” Below, watch Chua’s new video for “Until I Fall,” directed by William Kennedy. The song, she said in a press release, is “about rebirth and finding the inner strength to rise.”

Chua released the EP Antidotes 1 on her 秀燕 label in 2019; it featured the track “Whatever It Takes” and “Somebody Who.” Later that year, she backed FKA Twigs’ “cellophane” performance (alongside Kelly Moran) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The two Antidotes EPs will be released on vinyl as Antidotes on August 13.

Antidotes 2 EP:

01 Until I Fall

02 An Avalanche

03 Torch Song

04 Before