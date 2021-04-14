Lucy Dacus Announces Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Hot & Heavy”: Watch

Lucy Dacus has announced her third album, Home Video, which will arrive on June 25 via Matador. The Historian follow-up includes “Thumbs” and a new single called “Hot & Heavy,” which arrives with a music video that Dacus co-directed with Marin Leong. The visual finds Dacus walking around with a camcorder and going to a movie theater; there’s home video footage, too. Watch below.

Dacus recorded Home Video at Nashville’s Trace Horse Studio with Jacob Blizard, Collin Pastore, and Jake Finch. Two songs on the LP feature backing vocals from Dacus’ boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. The album was mixed by Shawn Everett and mastered by Bob Ludwig.

Along with her album, Lucy Dacus is announcing a North American tour. The shows are scheduled to take place in September and October. Dacus will play select concerts with Bachelor (the duo of Ellen Kempner and Melina Duterte), Bartees Strange, and Shamir.

Lucy Dacus: Home Video Tour

Home Video:

01 Hot & Heavy

02 Christine

03 First Time

04 VBS

05 Cartwheel

06 Thumbs

07 Going Going Gone

08 Partner in Crime

09 Brando

10 Please Stay

11 Triple Dog Dare

Lucy Dacus:

09-10 Richmond, VA – The National %

09-11 Richmond, VA – The National %

09-13 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom ^

09-14 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West ^

09-15 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl ^

09-17 Dallals, TX – Trees ^

09-18 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs ^

09-19 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn ^

09-20 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger ^

09-22 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole ^

09-24 Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel ^

09-25 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC

09-27 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore ^

09-30 Vancouver, British Columbia – Hollywood Theatre $

10-01 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom $

10-02 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre $

10-05 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge $

10-08 Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre $

10-09 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue $

10-11 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre $

10-12 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall $

10-14 Toronto, Ontario – The Opera House $

10-15 Montreal, Quebec – L’Astral $

10-16 Boston, MA – House of Blues $

10-18 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground $

10-20 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer @

10-22 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

10-25 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

% with Julien Baker and special guests

^ with Bachelor

$ with Bartees Strange

@ with Shamir