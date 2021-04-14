Lucy Dacus Announces Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Hot & Heavy”: Watch

Lucy Dacus has announced her third album, Home Video, which will arrive on June 25 via Matador. The Historian follow-up includes “Thumbs” and a new single called “Hot & Heavy,” which arrives with a music video that Dacus co-directed with Marin Leong. The visual finds Dacus walking around with a camcorder and going to a movie theater; there’s home video footage, too. Watch below.
Dacus recorded Home Video at Nashville’s Trace Horse Studio with Jacob Blizard, Collin Pastore, and Jake Finch. Two songs on the LP feature backing vocals from Dacus’ boygenius bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. The album was mixed by Shawn Everett and mastered by Bob Ludwig.
Along with her album, Lucy Dacus is announcing a North American tour. The shows are scheduled to take place in September and October. Dacus will play select concerts with Bachelor (the duo of Ellen Kempner and Melina Duterte), Bartees Strange, and Shamir.
Home Video:
01 Hot & Heavy
02 Christine
03 First Time
04 VBS
05 Cartwheel
06 Thumbs
07 Going Going Gone
08 Partner in Crime
09 Brando
10 Please Stay
11 Triple Dog Dare
Lucy Dacus:
09-10 Richmond, VA – The National %
09-11 Richmond, VA – The National %
09-13 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom ^
09-14 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West ^
09-15 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl ^
09-17 Dallals, TX – Trees ^
09-18 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs ^
09-19 Austin, TX – Scoot Inn ^
09-20 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger ^
09-22 Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole ^
09-24 Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel ^
09-25 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC
09-27 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore ^
09-30 Vancouver, British Columbia – Hollywood Theatre $
10-01 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom $
10-02 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre $
10-05 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge $
10-08 Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre $
10-09 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue $
10-11 Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre $
10-12 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall $
10-14 Toronto, Ontario – The Opera House $
10-15 Montreal, Quebec – L’Astral $
10-16 Boston, MA – House of Blues $
10-18 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground $
10-20 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer @
10-22 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $
10-25 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
% with Julien Baker and special guests
^ with Bachelor
$ with Bartees Strange
@ with Shamir