Lucy Dacus Shares Fan-Filled New Video for “Brando”: Watch

Back in June, when Lucy Dacus shared her Home Video single “Brando,” she also launched a contest, asking fans to send her footage of themselves soundtracked by the song for a chance to be in its official music video. That visual has now arrived. Take a look at the “Brando” video, featuring fans dancing and having fun, below.

“Big thank you to everyone who submitted,” Lucy Dacus said in a press release. “These videos brought me a lot of joy and made me feel more connected to the song and all of you.”

Dacus played “Brandon” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June, performing from the Virginia Repertory Theatre in her home town of Richmond. She followed that by returning to her Richmond high school to record her “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.”

Dacus will tour North America through the end of October, and she’s pledged that all proceeds from her four dates in Texas will benefit abortion funds in the state.

