Lydia Ainsworth Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Parade”: Listen

The singer, songwriter, composer, and producer Lydia Ainsworth is back with a new album this year. Sparkles & Debris is out May 21 via Zombie Cat. Check out the video for the LP’s opening song “Parade” below.

Ainsworth’s last album was 2019’s Phantom Forest. She wrote and produced the new record in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. “Longing seems to be a major theme running through my songs on this album,” she said in a press release. “Whether that is longing in love, longing to be free from oppression, or longing for the muse of inspiration to make an appearance. I have included some spells and charms in there as well that have proven effective, if any of my listeners want to use them for help with their own desires.”

Sparkles & Debris:

01 Parade

02 Forever

03 Cosmic Dust

04 Sparkles & Debris

05 Cake

06 Halo of Fire

07 Good Times

08 Love Charm

09 Amaryllis

10 Queen of Darkness

11 All I Am