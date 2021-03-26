Lydia Lunch Selling the Rights to Her Entire Creative Catalog

Lydia Lunch has announced that she’s selling the rights to all of her creative works, seeking private buyers in a press release issued today (March 25). Announced as an “investment opportunity,” the sale would include “all of her written articles, compositions, the majority of her Master Recordings, books, artworks, photography and more,” according to the statement. Those with “serious inquiries” can contact Lunch’s manager Tom Garretson via Guttersaint, see more here.

According to the press release, the sale covers “all intellectual rights and copyright ownership,” with the collection including 61 published works, nearly 400 compositions, and “ownership interest” in 326 master recordings. Lunch joins a growing group of artists who have sold the rights to their songwriting catalogs in recent months. Bob Dylan sold his for $300 million to Universal Music Publishing in December, with Lindsey Buckingham, Shakira, and Neil Young selling stakes in their catalogs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund a few weeks later. Earlier this month, David Crosby sold the rights to his body of work to Irving Azoff.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “What to Know About Music’s Copyright Gold Rush.”