Lyra Pramuk Announces Remix Album, Shares New Vessel Rework: Listen

Lyra Pramuk has announced a remix album of 2020’s Fountain. Delta arrives September 24 via the Icelandic label Bedroom Community. The 14-track LP includes reworks by Mohawke, Eris Drew, Colin Self, and others. Today, Pramuk has released Vessel’s reimagining of “Fountain (ars amatoria).” Check it out below.

In addition to issuing Delta, Pramuk has teamed up with Spitfire Audio to develop Siren Songs, a free plug-in for their LABS series made from playable samples from Fountain. The samples will work across DAWs in multiple formats.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Lyra Pramuk’s Surreal Songs of the Self.”

Delta:

01 Offering – Valgeir Sigurdsson

02 Witness (Selfless Rework) – Colin Self

03 Constructs of Still – KMRU

04 Tendril (Midnight Peach Rework) – Hudson Mohawke

05 Returnless – Kara-Lis Coverdale

06 Tendril (Germinative Rework) – Caterina Barbieri

07 Fountain (ars amatoria) – Vessel

08 Sugarcube Revelations – Eris Drew

09 Everything Is Beautiful & Alive – Eris Drew

10 Cradle (Patience Rework) – Ben Frost

11 Kaca Bulan Baru – Gabber Modus Operandi

12 Gossip (Catalyst Rework) – Heaven in Stereo

13 New Moon (Distant Shores Rework) – Nailah Hunter

14 New Moon (In Pisces Rework) – Tygapaw