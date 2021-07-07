Lyra Pramuk Announces Remix Album, Shares New Vessel Rework: Listen

Lyra Pramuk has announced a remix album of 2020’s Fountain. Delta arrives September 24 via the Icelandic label Bedroom Community. The 14-track LP includes reworks by Mohawke, Eris Drew, Colin Self, and others. Today, Pramuk has released Vessel’s reimagining of “Fountain (ars amatoria).” Check it out below.
In addition to issuing Delta, Pramuk has teamed up with Spitfire Audio to develop Siren Songs, a free plug-in for their LABS series made from playable samples from Fountain. The samples will work across DAWs in multiple formats.
Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Lyra Pramuk’s Surreal Songs of the Self.”
Delta:
01 Offering – Valgeir Sigurdsson
02 Witness (Selfless Rework) – Colin Self
03 Constructs of Still – KMRU
04 Tendril (Midnight Peach Rework) – Hudson Mohawke
05 Returnless – Kara-Lis Coverdale
06 Tendril (Germinative Rework) – Caterina Barbieri
07 Fountain (ars amatoria) – Vessel
08 Sugarcube Revelations – Eris Drew
09 Everything Is Beautiful & Alive – Eris Drew
10 Cradle (Patience Rework) – Ben Frost
11 Kaca Bulan Baru – Gabber Modus Operandi
12 Gossip (Catalyst Rework) – Heaven in Stereo
13 New Moon (Distant Shores Rework) – Nailah Hunter
14 New Moon (In Pisces Rework) – Tygapaw