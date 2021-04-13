M.I.A. Launches Fundraiser for Saint Vincent Volcano Relief

M.I.A. has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to support people directly affected by the volcanic eruptions on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent. “I’ve never set up a crowdfunding page before, but as you may know Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been very close to my heart,” she wrote. “I wrote my first song there. Since going to Sri Lanka is out of the question for political reasons it’s been my island away from my island for the last 20 years.” She explains that the money will go to people experiencing water scarcity, power outages, and other damage via the LEO Club and the Volcano Refugee Relief Fund. She’s accepting donations here.