Mac Miller’s Faces Coming to Streaming Services and Vinyl for the First Time

Mac Miller’s 2014 mixtape Faces will come to streaming services and get released on vinyl next month. The mixtape, which Miller released for free on Mother’s Day 2014, will be available to stream on October 15. Ahead of the re-release, there is a new music video for “Colors and Shapes.” It’s directed by Sam Mason and features a dog making its way through surreal dimensions and outer spaces. Watch below.

Of the video, Mason said in a statement:

The track felt very visual to me—like it had its own world. This atmospheric nighttime place that was sometimes dangerous, sometimes comforting, then I saw a picture of [Mac Miller’s dog] Ralph and a story emerged. To build it out I asked Malcolm’s family to send me bits and pieces from his childhood, scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room—little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story. In the abstract, it’s meant to be a video about childhood—growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience. It’s sort of a look at the emotional and difficult and perilous but noble path of an artist.

Faces featured guest contributions from Earl Sweatshirt, Sir Michael Rocks of the Cool Kids, Vince Staples, and more. The mixtape arrived between Mac Miller’s sophomore LP Watching Movies With The Sound Off and his 2015 album GO:OD AM.

