Mac Miller’s Faces Coming to Streaming Services and Vinyl for the First Time

Mac Miller’s 2014 mixtape Faces will come to streaming services and get released on vinyl next month. The mixtape, which Miller released for free on Mother’s Day 2014, will be available to stream on October 15. Ahead of the re-release, there is a new music video for “Colors and Shapes.” It’s directed by Sam Mason and features a dog making its way through surreal dimensions and outer spaces. Watch below.
Faces featured guest contributions from Earl Sweatshirt, Sir Michael Rocks of the Cool Kids, Vince Staples, and more. The mixtape arrived between Mac Miller’s sophomore LP Watching Movies With The Sound Off and his 2015 album GO:OD AM.
