Madlib Shares New Song “All Over the World” with Declaime: Listen

Madlib and Dudley Perkins—aka Declaime—have shared a new collaborative track titled “All Over the World,” the first from a forthcoming album of material that they recorded together in the 1990s. The record is called In The Beginning (Vol. 1), and it’s out July 2. The project features B-sides and cuts from mixtapes among other previously unreleased recordings, as Brooklyn Vegan reports. Listen to “All Over the World” below.

The pair have worked together frequently over the years, as on Perkins’ 2003 album A Lil’ Light and 2012’s Expressions. Fellow California MED makes a guest appearance on “All Over the World.”

Perkins’ newest album as Declaime was 2017’s Young Spirit, though he more recently worked with his partner Georgia Anne Muldrow on 2019’s Black Love & War. Earlier this spring, Madlib joined Logic on the new songs “Mars Only pt. 3” and “Raddest Dad,” following the joint project Sound Ancestors with Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden in January.