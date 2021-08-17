Madonna Announces Reissue Campaign | Pitchfork

Madonna has announced a campaign to reissue several of her landmark albums in deluxe editions, the result of a new publishing deal with Warner Music Group. The series will partially commemorate the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s debut singles, 1982’s “Everybody” and “Burning Up.”

Also today—Madonna’s birthday—the label Italians Do It Better has released a compilation of Madonna covers, executive-produced by Johnny Jewel. Listen below.

In a press release about the new partnership with Warner Music Group, Madonna said, “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

In addition to the partnership—which will include her three latest albums, set to join WMG in 2025—the singer has a new documentary titled Madame X coming to Paramount+ in October. The project follows Madonna on her 2019 tour for the album of the same name. She’s also co-writing and co-directing her own biopic with Juno’s Diablo Cody.