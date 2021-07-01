Magdalena Bay Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Chaeri”: Watch

Magdalena Bay—the indie pop duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin—have announced their debut album, Mercurial World. The LP is out October 8 via Luminelle. Today’s announcement comes with the release of a new single, “Chaeri.” Check out the song’s accompanying visual below (via The Fader).
“‘Chaeri’ muses on mental health, friendship, loneliness and control. It’s about the walls we put up and the walls we should tear down for the sake of authentic connection, and Mica’s own personal difficulties with that,” the band wrote of the new song in a statement. “We tried taking these themes and elevating them to build a big, dark world with unsettling undertones.”
Read Pitchfork’s review of Magdalena Bay’s 2020 EP, A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling.
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Mercurial World:
01 The End
02 Mercurial World
03 Dawning of the Season
04 Secrets (Your Fire)
05 You Lose!
06 Something for 2
07 Chaeri
08 Halfway
09 Hysterical Us
10 Prophecy
11 Follow the Leader
12 Domino
13 Dreamcatching
14 The Beginning