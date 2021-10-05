Magdalena Bay Share New Video for “Hysterical Us”: Watch

Before they release their debut album this Friday, Magdalena Bay have shared the video for their new song “Hysterical Us.” The duo made the visual in New Orleans with the Milagros Collective. Watch below.

Mercurial World, Magdalena Bay’s debut, arrives on October 8, via Luminelle. The duo has previously shared the singles “Secrets (Your Fire),” “Chaeri,” and “You Lose!” The album follows Magdalena Bay’s 2020 EP A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling.

Check out Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Magdalena Bay Are More Online Than You.”