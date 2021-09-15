Magdalena Bay Share Video for New Song “You Lose!”: Watch

Magdalena Bay have shared the video for a new song called “You Lose!,” which is set to appear on their forthcoming debut album. “We ran out of video budget, we lost our dog, and we suck at basketball,” the duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin explained in a statement. “Sometimes you win but most times you lose!” Watch it below.

Magdalena Bay’s new album Mercurial World is out October 8. It also includes the previously shared singles “Secrets (Your Fire)” and “Chaeri.”

Read Pitchfork’s new interview “Magdalena Bay Are More Online Than You.”