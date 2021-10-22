Majid Jordan Enlist Drake for New Song “Stars Align”: Listen

Drake has joined his OVO Sound signees Majid Jordan on “Stars Align,” a track from Majid Jordan’s new album Wildest Dreams. The Toronto-based duo of Majid Al-Maskati and Jordan Ullman previously worked with him on 2013’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” Listen to “Stars Align” below.

Wildest Dreams is the third studio album from Majid Jordan, following 2017’s The Space Between and a self-titled record the year before. The guest verse is the newest material from Drake since he released his long-teased Certified Lover Boy in September.