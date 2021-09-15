Makthaverskan Announce New Album För Allting, Share New Song: Listen

Makthaverskan, the Swedish band based in Gothenburg, have announced their fourth album—their first since the release of 2017’s III. För Allting is out November 12 via Run for Cover and it features the new single “This Time.” The new album is a collaboration with producer Hannes Ferm of Holy. Give the new song a listen below.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2014 Rising interview with Makthaverskan.

För Allting:

01 –

02 This Time

03 Tomorrow

04 Lova

05 All I’ve Ever Wanted to Say

06 Ten Days

07 –

08 Closer

09 Caress

10 These Walls

11 För Allting

12 Maktologen