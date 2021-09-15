Makthaverskan Announce New Album För Allting, Share New Song: Listen

Makthaverskan, the Swedish band based in Gothenburg, have announced their fourth album—their first since the release of 2017’s III. För Allting is out November 12 via Run for Cover and it features the new single “This Time.” The new album is a collaboration with producer Hannes Ferm of Holy. Give the new song a listen below.
Revisit Pitchfork’s 2014 Rising interview with Makthaverskan.
För Allting:
01 –
02 This Time
03 Tomorrow
04 Lova
05 All I’ve Ever Wanted to Say
06 Ten Days
07 –
08 Closer
09 Caress
10 These Walls
11 För Allting
12 Maktologen