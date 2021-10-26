Man Agrees to Plead Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution in Connection With Mac Miller’s Death

One defendant has agreed to plead guilty in the federal case involving the 2018 death of Mac Miller, TMZ reports and Pitchfork can confirm via court documents. Stephen Andrew Walter was charged with the distribution of fentanyl, and he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
Two other men were charged with crimes in connection with Miller’s death. Both men—Cameron James Pettit and Ryan Michael Reavis—have pleaded not guilty. A trial is currently scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
The plea agreement, viewed by Pitchfork, reasserts allegations from the federal grand jury indictment. The agreement reads:
A representative for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California declined to comment when reached by Pitchfork. Mac Miller’s representative also offered no comment.
A lawyer for Stephen Andrew Walter told Pitchfork, “All parties agree that this is a just and fair disposition of the case.” Pitchfork has also reached out to attorneys for Cameron James Pettit and Ryan Michael Reavis.
If you or someone you know is facing substance use disorders, we recommend reaching out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357)
https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help