Mannequin Pussy’s Songs Performed by Angourie Rice on HBO’s Mare of Easttown

The new Kate Winslet-starring HBO murder mystery series Mare of Easttown stars Angourie Rice, whose character is in a fictional band that plays the music of the not-fictional band Mannequin Pussy. The first episode, which aired last night, featured Rice singing a portion of “Who You Are.” Missy from Mannequin Pussy confirmed that HBO contacted them about using their music, said Rice re-recorded the songs, and said Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner taught the actors how to be in a band.

Mannequin Pussy’s forthcoming Perfect EP is out May 21 via Epitaph.