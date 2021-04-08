Margo Price Joins Farm Aid Board of Directors

Margo Price joined Farm Aid’s board of directors today (April 8), making her the first female artist to do so. Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and John Mellencamp co-founded the annual benefit for American farmers in 1985. Annie Nelson, spouse of the beloved singer-songwriter, joins Price as another new member of the board, which also includes Dave Matthews and six other members.
Price shared a brief statement about her appointment:
Farm Aid hosted its 35th anniversary edition online last fall, and details have not yet been announced for how it plans to proceed in 2021. Price issued her third album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, last summer.