Margo Price Joins Jeremy Ivey on New Song “All Kinds of Blue”: Listen

I have always loved this song of Jeremy’s so much. In fact, I once put him on the spot and begged him to play it for John Prine and he loved it too. That was a really special moment to witness because I know Jeremy’s songs are quirky but I think that’s what makes them brilliant. I know John would like it because it’s colorful, detailed and funny and has that certain thing you can’t pin down. When Jeremy sang the “if Jesus Christ were here today he’d probably get a face tattoo” line, John lit up like a Christmas tree and let out an audible chuckle.