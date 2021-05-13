Margo Price Releases New Song “Long Live the King”: Listen

Margo Price has officially released a new single called “Long Live the King,” which she’s long performed live. The song pays tribute to Elvis Presley, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lennon, and will be available through Price’s new mail-order record club. Check it out below.

“‘Long Live the King’ is a song about three extraordinary men who changed the course of history for the better,” Price in a press release. “But no one is without flaw and they each had a duality in their personalities. This song is also about not idolizing celebrities or putting people up on a pedestal because we are all human and we all make mistakes.”

Price’s new singles club is called A Series of Rumors. Fans can sign up for exclusive B-Sides, covers, collaborations, and more over three monthly shipments. Members will also receive a limited edition, autographed box of 7″ vinyl records featuring the music of Price’s 2020 LP, That’s How Rumors Get Started, backed with exclusive B-sides, lost recordings, and more.

The first installment of A Series of Rumors features the tracks “Long Live the King,” “Hey Child,” “Twinkle Twinkle,” Price’s take on Bobbie Gentry’s “He Made a Woman Out of Me,” “Letting Me Down,” and “I’d Die For You.”

