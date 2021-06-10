Mariah Carey Joins Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for New Song “Somewhat Loved”: Listen

Mariah Carey has joined the iconic production duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for a new single called “Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart).” Listen to the song below (via The Root).

Carey has worked with Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis on over a dozen songs, including “Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme),” “Through the Rain,” “Yours,” and “Thank God I Found You.” Today’s single will feature on Jam & Lewis’ debut album Jam & Lewis, Volume One. Other guests on the album include Mary J. Blige, Usher, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, and Charlie Wilson. Volume One is out July 9.

