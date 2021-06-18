Mariah the Scientist Announces Ry Ry World, Shares Video for New Song “2 You”: Watch

Atlanta-based R&B artist Mariah the Scientist has shared the new song “2 You,” produced by DJ Camper. It’ll appear on a new project called Ry Ry World, which is set to arrive this summer (via RCA). Watch the “2 You” video, directed by Edgar Esteves and Jon Primo, below. Plus, check out the cover artwork for Ry Ry World.

Last year, Mariah the Scientist shared “RIP” and “Always n Forever,” featuring Lil Baby. She released her major label debut Master in 2019.

Read Pitchfork’s interview “Mariah the Scientist Is an R&B Upstart Making Her Way Through a Dumb Man’s World.”