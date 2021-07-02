Marilyn Manson Facing Fourth Lawsuit for Sexual Assault

Note: This article contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault and sexual battery.

Marilyn Manson is being sued by the model and entertainer Ashley Morgan Smithline for sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, unlawful imprisonment, and more, as Rolling Stone reports and Pitchfork can confirm via online records. Smithline filed her lawsuit yesterday (June 29) in a California federal court. The model had previously alleged abuse from Manson in a February statement on Instagram; she also described Manson’s alleged abuse in a May interview with People. The allegations in the lawsuit largely reflect what Smithline had previously alleged on Instagram and to People.

According to the lawsuit, Smithline was first contacted by Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, in the summer of 2010. Smithline alleges that Manson “developed an obsession with [her], telling her that she ‘was the perfect girl for him’ and demanding that she frequently send him pictures of herself.” Later in 2010, Manson allegedly flew Smithline to Los Angeles to work on a remake of the movie True Romance. At the film’s “studio,” which was apparently Manson’s apartment, Smithline says that she “was berated by [Manson] when she did not wear makeup and told to wear black lingerie, her ‘costume,’ while at the studio.”

Smithline says that she began “a consensual sexual relationship” with Manson after arriving in Los Angeles, but that “it quickly became apparent that consensual sex was not enough for [Manson].” She says that Manson sexually assaulted her twice in mid-November 2010. During the second alleged assault, according to the lawsuit, Manson “grabbed a knife next to the bed and began cutting Ms. Smithline’s shoulder, inner arm, and stomach. The cuts drew blood and caused Ms. Smithline to go into shock.”

Smithline says she was “forced to have sex with” Manson a few days after Thanksgiving 2010, too. Manson allegedly “held down Ms. Smithline by her shoulders and arms and forcibly penetrated her.” According to the lawsuit, Smithline “told [Manson] to stop several times and feared for her life.”

According to the lawsuit, Smithline flew to Los Angeles to see Manson “several times” between mid-November 2010 and January 2013. She says she continued to visit Manson “due to the severe mental duress caused by [Manson]’s abuse.” She also says that she “endured threats to her life while with [Manson] and suffered threats to her life when [Manson] felt she would leave him.”

Additional physical and sexual abuses allegedly occurred during the years that Smithline spent with Manson. According to the lawsuit, “Smithline deals with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and panic attacks as a result.”

In additional to the allegations of physical, verbal, mental, and sexual abuse, Smithline is suing Marilyn Manson and his Marilyn Manson Records, Inc. label for violations of the Bane Act and/or violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

Regarding the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, Smithline claims that “[Manson] employed fraud to bring Ms. Smithline to the United States from Thailand,” where she had been modeling in 2010 prior to her initial meeting with Marilyn Manson. According to the suit, “[Manson] encouraged Ms. Smithline to transition to acting from a career in modeling by promising work opportunities that never materialized.”

In addition, Smithline and her lawyer cite the Bane Act because, they say, “[Manson] interfered with Ms. Smithline’s civil rights regarding her religion and her right to be free from sexual discrimination and harassment.” Smithline, who is Jewish, was allegedly abused by Manson with Nazi paraphernalia.

When reached by Pitchfork, representatives shared the following statement from Ashley Morgan Smithline: