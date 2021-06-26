Marilyn Manson to Surrender Himself to Police on New Hampshire Arrest Warrant

Marilyn Manson will turn himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department on an arrest warrant stemming from the alleged 2019 assault on a videographer in New Hampshire, as The Los Angeles Times reports. The news was announced by Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee of New Hampshire.

The arrest warrant, which was originally issued in October 2019 but brought to the public eye by Gilford PD this past May, charges Manson with two counts of Class A misdemeanor assault, which brings with it a maximum jail sentence of one year and a maximum fine of $2000. After the arrest warrant was brought to light, an attorney for Manson called the charges “ludicrous” in an email to The New York Times.

Manson is currently the defendant in multiple sexual assault lawsuits, brought against him by former assistants and girlfriends, including Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. A sexual assault case brought against the rocker in Los Angeles, stemming from alleged crimes that dated back to 2011, was dropped in 2018 due to “absence of corroboration.”

