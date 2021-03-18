Marisa Anderson and William Tyler Announce New Album, Share “Lost Futures”: Listen

Marisa Anderson and William Tyler are releasing a collaborative album called Lost Futures. The guitarists’ eight-track effort is out August 27 via Thrill Jockey. Hear the title track below.

According to a press release, the title of Lost Futures comes from a theory espoused by writer Mark Fisher. “For every choice made, every path taken, there are multitudes of choices not made, paths not taken,” Anderson stated.

Anderson and Tyler first started working together in the days following Portland’s “Bike Chain Rain” tribute show to David Berman in January 2020. “There was an obvious and immediate affinity musically and personally which led to the feeling that we should try and do something together, but in January of 2020, both of us had pretty full schedules so it was more of a vague idea to do something, someday… then COVID hit,” Anderson reflected.

Lost Futures:

01 News About Heaven

02 Lost Futures

03 Pray for Rain

04 Something Will Come

05 At the Edge of the World

06 Hurricane Light

07 Life and Casualty

08 Haunted by Water