Mark Ronson to Host New Apple TV+ Music Documentary Series

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date of Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson, a new documentary series hosted by the producer/DJ that will “examine sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it.” The six-part series will see Ronson interview artists about their creative processes and the tech used to create their music. At the end of each episode, Ronson will produce a new piece of music using the discussed techniques and tools.

Artists set to appear on the program include Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Ad-Rock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more. The series premieres July 30 on Apple TV+.

Ronson’s latest album Late Night Feelings was released in 2019. Earlier this year, he joined Ellie Goulding and Diplo for the Silk City song “New Love.”