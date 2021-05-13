Mastodon Share New Song “Forged by Neron”: Listen

Mastodon have shared a new song. “Forged by Neron” appears on the forthcoming soundtrack to DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal, which arrives digitally June 18 and physically July 16 via Loma Vista. Listen to “Forged by Neron” below.

The soundtrack for Dark Nights: Death Metal is executive produced by composer Tyler Bates, who has worked on scores for Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick, and more. The OST will include music from Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Chelsea Wolfe, IDLES, and Soccer Mommy, among others.

Mastodon’s “Forged by Neron” title refers to a demon lord of Hell who appears throughout the series. “We are super excited and honored to be part of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack!” Mastodon’s Brann Dailor said in a press release. “We’ve all been fans of DC Comics and the Batman universe since we were kids, so it really means a lot for us to be able to add something to that world.”

Tyler Bates added: