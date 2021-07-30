Matt Berninger Covers the Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting for the Man”: Listen

Matt Berninger has shared a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting for the Man.” The track is part of the forthcoming compilation I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico. Check it out below.

The collection includes Kurt Vile’s take on “Run Run Run” plus more from Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney, Courtney Barnett, and others. It’s out September 24. Berninger had previously covered the song on Fallon back in December after releasing his solo album Serpentine Prison in October.