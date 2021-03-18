Matt “Money” Miller, Founding Keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, Has Died

Matt “Money” Miller, the first keyboardist in Titus Andronicus, has died. Patrick Stickles announced the news on Twitter. “It’s hard to know what to say, but I am trying to put gratitude first, as the 34 years that we spent together will forever be one of my life’s greatest blessings,” Stickles wrote. Find the remembrances below.

Although he wasn’t an official touring member of the band, Miller is credited on a number of Titus Andronicus albums, including 2010’s The Monitor, 2015’s The Most Lamentable Tragedy, and 2018’s Home Alone on Halloween EP. The cover image of 2018’s A Productive Cough features a childhood snapshot of Stickles and Miller posing on a rock.