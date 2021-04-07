Matthew Dear Announces “Lost Album” Recorded in 2008, Shares New Songs: Listen

Matthew Dear has announced that he has a new album on the way, a project he recorded in 2008 and shelved for more than a decade. It’s called Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album and it’s out June 25 via Ghostly. Listen to “Muscle Beach” and “Supper Times” from the project below.

Country and folk singer Emmylou Harris and Dear’s own father, who played fingerstyle guitar, were significant influences on Preacher’s Sigh & Potion. Dear explained the project’s origins in a statement:

On one trip down to Austin, I took some of my dad’s equipment and tried to lay out a song using what I knew about techno arrangement but use his guitars and various small instruments to layer a more organic loop-based sound. I’d say that was the beginning of this album. Realizing I could apply what I’d been doing in the computer to the other music I loved and grew up with.

Last year, Dear released an EP titled The World under the new moniker Brain and made a new song out of sounds from a Ford Mustang Mach-E for the car company. His most recent full-length of new material was 2018’s Bunny.

Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album:

01 Muscle Beach

02 Sow Down

03 Hikers Y

04 Never Divide

05 All Her Fits

06 Supper Times

07 Crash and Burn

08 Heart to Sing

09 Eye

10 Head

11 Gutters and Beyond