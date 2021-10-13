Maxo Kream Announces New Album Release Date, Shares Video for New Song “Greener Knots”: Watch

Houston rapper Maxo Kream has announced that he is releasing his new album next week. Weight of the World is out October 18 (via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records). He’s also shared a video for the new single “Greener Knots,” which is directed by Spike Jordan. Take a look below.

The new single and album announcement follow the Tyler, the Creator–featuring single “Big Persona,” plus Kream’s earlier single “Local Joker.” The album follows 2019’s Brandon Banks.

Revisit Pitchfork’s Rising feature “In a World of Fakes, Maxo Kream Keeps It Very, Very Real.”