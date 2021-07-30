Maxo Kream Shares Video for New Song “Local Joker”: Watch

Maxo Kream is back with his first new solo single in almost two years. The Houston rapper’s latest is called “Local Joker” and it arrives with a new music video directed by notachance. Watch it below.

“Local Joker” is produced by Kal Banx and Mario Luciano. The single artwork, seen below, indicates that it’ll appear on Maxo Kream’s next album. As also indicated by the artwork, “Local Joker” is in memory of Maxo Kream’s brother Mmadu Chukwuemeka “Money Du” Biosah, who was shot and killed in March 2020. Maxo Kream previously paid tribute to Money Du in the music video for his Brandon Banks track “Brothers.”

In a press release, Maxo Kream said:

“Local Joker” explains where I’m at in my life right now. I love Houston, I’m from Houston. My merch is Houston focused. My music has a strong Houston influence—everything is Houston, it’s local. You can catch me in any part of Houston with the local jokers—but at the same time I’m not a local joker because I’ve grown and expanded the territory that I touch. But home will always be home—and that’s Houston, Alief fasho!

Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “In a World of Fakes, Maxo Kream Keeps It Very, Very Real.”