Mdou Moctar Announces Tour, Shares New Video for New Song “Taliat”: Watch

Mdou Moctar has shared a video for a new song called “Taliat” from his forthcoming album Afrique Victime. Check out the new video below.

“Taliat means woman,” Moctar said in a statement. “In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”

Along with “Taliat,” Mdou Moctar has announced a short American tour. The shows take place in September and October. Find the tour poster below.

Afrique Victime is due out May 21 via Matador. Mdou Moctar has previously shared “Chismiten,” “Tala Tannam,” and the album’s title track.