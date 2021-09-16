Mdou Moctar Releases Afrique Victime Documentary: Watch

Mdou Moctar has released a documentary on the days surrounding the release of the new album Afrique Victime. The 10-minute short film shows Moctar and the band working on the album. It also illustrates the geopolitical circumstances behind the record as Moctar, Ahmoudou Madassane, Souleymane Ibrahim, and Mikey Coltun met in Niamey, Niger in December 2020—months after they last gathered as a band after touring in 2019. Watch it below.

