Mdou Moctar Shares New Song “Afrique Victime”: Listen

Mdou Moctar has shared the video for the title track of his forthcoming LP Afrique Victime, due out May 21 via Matador. The video was shot in November in Niamey, Niger, amid a short series of impromptu performances. Check it out below.

“‘Afrique Victime’ is a message to all of the countries with money and power who come into Africa and kill the leaders who try to empower the people and lead revolutions,” Moctar said in a press release. He continued:

This pushes the area into danger and instability and emboldens the terrorists, and it’s the people who suffer and have no justice. Africa is innocent. The French use our uranium, but 90% of the people here don’t have electricity. Imagine.

“Afrique Victime” is the album’s third offering, following “Tala Tannam” and “Chismiten.” Moctar’s last album was 2019’s Ilana (The Creator).