Meatbodies Announce New Album 333, Share New Song: Listen

Meatbodies, the L.A. rock band led by Chad Ubovich (of Fuzz and Mikal Cronin’s band), have announced a new album. It’s called 333 and it’s out September 3 via In the Red. Check out the Josh Erkman–directed video for the album opener “Reach for the Sunn” below. The band has also announced a tour; find those show dates below.

“These lyrics are dark, but I think these are things that a lot of people are feeling and going through,” Ubovich said in a statement. “Here in America, we’re watching the fall of U.S. capitalism, and 333 is a cartoonish representation of that decline.”

Meatbodies last released Alice in February 2017.

333:

01 Reach for the Sunn

02 Let Go (333)

03 Nighttime Hidden Faces

04 Cancer

05 Eye Eraser

06 Hybrid Feelings

07 The Hero

Meatbodies:

09-03 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

09-04 Los Angeles, CA – El Cid

09-07 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

09-08 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

09-09 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

09-10 Fort Wayne, IN – The Brass Rail

09-11 Lexington, KY – EXPANSION

09-17-18 Portland, OR – Lose Yr Mind