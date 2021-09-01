Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert Share Video for New Song “Blue Notes 2”: Watch

Meek Mill has released a new single called “Blue Notes 2,” featuring a guest appearance from Lil Uzi Vert. It’s out now with a new music video that Meek co-directed with Kid Art. Check it out below.

“Blue Notes 2” is the second track from Meek Mill in less than a week, following his “Sharing Locations” collaboration with Lil Durk and Lil Baby. Lil Uzi Vert, meanwhile, has kept a busy schedule of his own since releasing two solo records and Pluto x Baby Pluto with Future last year. He released “Holy Smokes” with Trippie Redd in July after hopping on songs with Pi’erre Bourne, Justin Bieber, Internet Money, and a posthumous Pop Smoke track.