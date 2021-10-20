Megafaun’s Phil Cook Announces New Album All These Years, Shares New Song: Listen

Phil Cook, the Megafaun member who has collaborated with Bon Iver, Matthew E. White, Hiss Golden Messenger, and many others, has announced a new solo piano instrumental album. All These Years is out November 19 via Psychic Hotline. Listen to the new song “Queen of Branches” below.

The album was recorded with a 100-year-old Steinway piano at NorthStar Church of the Arts in Durham, North Carolina by Cook’s cousin and collaborator Brian Joseph in spring 2021. Cook’s last album was 2018’s People Are My Drug, which followed 2015’s Southland Mission. In addition, in 2019, Cook released the compilation As Far as I Can See: Instrumental Recordings 2009-2019.

All These Years:

01 Brothers

02 Bicycle Kids

03 All These Years

04 Aubade in F Major

05 Queen of Branches

06 Gary for Moose

07 Thursday Night Prayer

08 Long Run

09 Alone

10 Overmountain Elegy