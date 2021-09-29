Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma Share New Song for The Addams Family 2: Listen

Megan Thee Stallion, self-proclaimed fan of spookiness, has released a new track for The Addams Family 2. It features Maluma with the production team Rock Mafia, and it’s called “Crazy Family.” Check it out below.

“Crazy Family” is the latest collaborative single from Meg, following her appearance on Lil Nas X’s “Dolla Sign Slime” and a remix of BTS’ “Butter,” which required legal intervention for its release. This year, she’s also released three new freestyles in addition to “Thot Shit.” Maluma most recently joined Natti Natasha on the single “Imposible Amor.”