Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Freestyle Compilation Something for Thee Hotties

Megan Thee Stallion has announced Something for Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives, a new project that will feature her freestyles and some other previously unreleased songs. “If it’s over an original beat it will be there,” she wrote on Twitter. Something for Thee Hotties arrives October 29. Find the announcement below.

Recent Megan Thee Stallion freestyles, shared on her YouTube page, include “Southside Forever,” “Outta Town,” and “Tuned In.” Megan Thee Stallion’s last mixtape, Fever, came out in May 2019. She followed the mixtape with the project Suga and her debut album Good News.