Megan Thee Stallion Drops New “Tuned in Freestyle” Video: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion is back with another freestyle. She’s dropped a video for her “Tuned in Freestyle.” The new loosie references a couple of Pokémon characters, including Pikachu. At one point, Megan Thee Stallion raps: “I’m the hot girl, feelin’ like Charizard/And he know he finna win if he get my card.” Check it out below.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stalllion shared her “Outta Town Freestyle,” along with a video shot in-studio, much like the “Tuned In” visual. Her most recent studio LP Good News landed last year. Since then, the rapper has hopped on track by Marshmello, DJ Khaled, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, and Bankroll Freddie. In February, she released “Southside Forever Freestyle.” Her “Thot Shit” single arrived back in June, too, with a wild music video.

