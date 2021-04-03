Megan Thee Stallion Joins Bankroll Freddie for New Song “Pop It”: Watch the Video

Megan Thee Stallion has joined Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie on his new song “Pop It.” They’ve also teamed up for an accompanying music video. Check that out below.

“Pop It” is from Bankroll Freddie’s new album Big Bank, out now via Quality Control/Motown. The new LP is Freddie’s second for Quality Control and features guest contributions from 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, PNB Rock, Young Dolph, and more. Freddie released his debut, From Trap to Rap, last year.

“Pop It” marks Megan Thee Stallion’s first feature since the 2021 Grammy Awards, during which she took home the awards for Best Rap Performance, Best New Artist, and Best Rap Song. In early March, Meg and Maroon 5 teamed up for a new song called “Beautiful Mistakes.”

Revisit “The Thrill of Megan Thee Stallion’s Real-Time Rise” over on the Pitch.