Megan Thee Stallion Joins Marshmello on New Song “Bad Bitches”: Listen

In the same week Megan Thee Stallion is releasing her new single “Thot Shit,” she appears on a new single from the anonymous superstar DJ and producer Marshmello. It’s called “Bad Bitches” and it appears to sample Meg’s spoken word crowd shoutouts at a live show. It also features Nitti Gritti. Give it a listen below.

Following her album Good News, her Marshmello collab marks the latest high profile collab for Megan after her tracks with Ariana Grande and Doja Cat (“34+35”), Bobby Sessions (“I’m a King”), Maroon 5 (“Beautiful Mistakes”), DJ Khaled (“I Did It”), and Lil Baby (“On Me”).

