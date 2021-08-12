Megan Thee Stallion Shares Video for New Song “Outta Town Freestyle”: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a video for a new track titled “Out of Town Freestyle.” Check it out below.

Since last year’s Good News, Megan has appeared on a guest on tracks by Marshmello, DJ Khaled, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, and Bankroll Freddie. In February, she released “Southside Forever Freestyle” to celebrate her 26th birthday, followed by the new “Thot Shit” in June. She’s set to appear at Governors Ball, Made in America, and Bonnaroo later this year.

Read “Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Shit’ Director Breaks Down the Video’s Horror and Humor” on the Pitch.