Mercury Prize 2021 Shortlist: Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders, Mogwai, More

The Mercury Prize for the year’s best British album has announced its 2021 shortlist. The collaborative album Promises, from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, and the London Symphony Orchestra, picked up a nomination, as did records by Nubya Garcia, Sault, one-time winners Wolf Alice, Berwyn, Laura Mvula, and Black Country, New Road. Check out the full list below. The ceremony takes place on September 9 at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.
This year’s eligibility period runs from July 18, 2020, and July 16 this year. A panel of British music critics and industry professionals will judge the records. Last year, Dave won the Mercury Prize for his LP Psychodrama. Dave’s record beat out albums by the 1975, slowthai, black midi, Nao, Little Simz, and others.
Last year’s winner was Michael Kiwanuka, who beat nominees including Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, and Laura Marling. Previous recipients of the award include Sampha, James Blake, PJ Harvey, Pulp, Portishead, and others.
Hyundai Mercury Prize 2021 shortlist:
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
BERWYN – DEMOTAPE/VEGA
Black Country, New Road – For the First Time
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises
Ghetts – Conflict Of Interest
Hannah Peel – Fir Wave
Laura Mvula – Pink Noise
Mogwai – As the Love Continues
Nubya Garcia – SOURCE
SAULT – Untitled (Rise)
Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend